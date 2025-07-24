$969 OAS Pension Coming in this month – Who Can Get It, and How to Claim?

$969 OAS Pension Coming in this month: Old age security is a major source of retirement income for seniors in Canada. This benefit was created to give seniors a steady income, and it is periodically increased to reflect changes in living expenses brought on by inflation. Updates on $969 per month under OAS were posted online in Aug 2025.
In Aug 2025, the $969 OAS Pension raised questions like: Is this $969 a new maximum OAS? Did CRA significantly raise the OAS? In actuality, however, the standard OAS pension has not suddenly increased to $969. Rather, this sum represents a mix of a voluntary deferral increase and a modest inflation-based increase.
$969 OAS Pension in Aug 2025 Overview
|Post Title
|$969 OAS Pension In Aug 2025
|Country Name
|Canada
|Program Details
|Old Age Security
|Issuing Authority
|CRA / Service Canada
|Proposed Amount
|$969 Per Month
|Base OAS Amount 2025
|$734.94/month for 65 – 74 / $808.44/month for 75+
|Deferral Bonus
|0.6% Per Month deferred after age 65 and up to 36% at age 70 Years
|Eligibility
|Age 65+, 10+ Years residency in Canada
|Payment Date
|27th Aug 2025
|Current Status
|Confirmed Increase due to CPI and Deferral Rules but not for every OAS Claimant
|Official Web Portal
|www.canada.ca
Uttrakhand UCC Marriage Registration, घर बैठे एप्लाई करें उत्तराखंड विवाह पंजीकरण
$1338 Stimulus Payout in August 2025, Eligibility and Payment Date & Claim Process
OAS Pension of $969 in 2025
Service Canada has not announced a new base payment, nor is the $969 OAS Pension 2025 a one-time increase. Rather, this $969 amount is the result of two factors: the deferral bonus for seniors who postpone OAS until age 70, and a 1 percent inflation-based adjustment from this month.
For instance, a senior who postponed OAS until age 69 or 70 would be eligible for a larger payout than someone who began at age 65. The monthly maximum can easily reach $969 or even more when this deferral bonus is added to a recent inflation adjustment of 1%. All old age security claimants are not eligible for this $969 flat rate.
$969 Old Age Security Amount Breakdown 2025
Let’s use an example to better understand this $969 sum. Assume that a person who turned 65 in 2020 decided to postpone their OAS until 2025, when they will be 70 years old. Their payment could be computed as follows.
In 2025, the OAS amount was $727.67. After adjusting for inflation by 1%, the OAS amount was $734.94. As of 2025, the 36 percent Deferral Bonus for five years is $727.67 * 36 percent = $989.63. In coming month, the 36 percent deferral bonus for five years will be $734.94 * 36 percent = $999.52. The sum would be $946.61 if some people decided to postpone until they were 69 years old. The OAS benefit could increase to $969 per month with this 1 percent raise and 36% deferral increase.
Important Note: Not all OAS Claimants are eligible for the $969 monthly payment. Those who opted to postpone will benefit from this. For more details you can visit the official website for this.
2025 OAS Pension Eligibility
Basic Eligibility for OAS
Claimants must be at least 65 years old. The claimants must be Canadian residents. Claimants must adhere to income regulations and have lived in their current residence for ten or more years after turning eighteen.
$969 OAS Eligibility
Every basic rule mentioned above must be adhered to. OAS must be postponed by claimants until age 69 or 69. The maximum base OAS and maximum deferral bonus should be available to claimants.
Dates of the Old Age Security Deposit 2025
For OAS, the CRA adheres to a set payment schedule. The $969 payment will be made according to the regular, set schedule because it is a component of the deferral payment and inflation increase. The OAS Payment is expected to be disbursed in Aug 2025 on: Aug, 27th 2025.
$969 OAS Pension in Aug 2025 Fact Check
All seniors will not receive a flat rate increase for the $969 OAS Pension. This $969 is the outcome of the 1 percent inflation-based adjustment that went into effect and the voluntary deferral that allows seniors to postpone OAS until they are 70 years old.
DWP Confirmed Cost of Living Payment Dates August 2025, Are You Eligible?
Sustainable Agriculture PhD 2026: Complete Guide to Scholarships, Applications and Research Opportunities
Seniors could receive $999.52, which includes a 1% CPI increase, if they postponed their OAS pension until they were 69 or 70 years old. Since this sum is more like $969, seniors might also receive it. However, the $969 OAS Payment is not formally universal.
Top Searched Questions :-
In Aug 2025, will the CRA raise OAS to $969 per month?
No, in Aug 2025, the CRA does not raise the OAS to $969 per month.
What is the Aug 2025 OAS Pension of $969?
The combined benefit of the deferred OAS payment and the 1% inflation adjustment that takes effect in 2025 is the $969 OAS Pension Aug 2025.
In Aug 2025, how much will the base Old Age Security cost?
In Aug 2025, the base Old Age Security rate would be $734.94 for those aged 65 to 74 or $808.44 for those aged 75 and up.
Is there a tax on the $969 OAS Pension?
The $969 OAS Pension would indeed be subject to taxes.