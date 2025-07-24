$3267 WIS Payment in Singapore 2025 -Check your eligibility & payment details!

$3267 WIS Payment in Singapore 2025: Singapore’s Workfare Income Supplement (WIS) has emerged as a lifeline for the city-state’s growing gig economy, providing targeted financial support to low-income and platform workers. The 2025 WIS enhancements offer eligible individuals up to $3267 WIS Payment 2025 annually, helping ride-hailing drivers, food delivery riders, and other freelancers improve their income security and build long-term savings. With the rising cost of living, the government aims to provide monthly payouts and strengthen CPF (Central Provident Fund) contributions to safeguard the future of this vital segment of the workforce.
The Singaporean government has acknowledged these challenges and strengthened the Workfare Income Supplement (WIS) program. Qualified platform workers can begin earning up to $3267 WIS Payment 2025 annually through the expanded program. The objective is to improve income stability by encouraging long-term savings through Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.
What is the Singapore WIS Payment?
The WIS scheme was launched to: Boost immediate income through cash payouts. Support long-term financial security via CPF contributions. Encourage employment participation among older workers and those with disabilities. In 2025, the scheme has been upgraded significantly, ensuring better support for self-employed and platform workers, including:
Ride-hailing drivers (e.g., Grab, Gojek), Food delivery riders (e.g., Deliveroo, Foodpanda), Freelancers on digital platforms.
Key Features of the Singapore $3267 WIS Payment 2025
1. Monthly Disbursements for Financial Stability
Workers will now receive monthly payouts, disbursed two months after each income month. By the end of March 2025, for example, income from January 2025 will be paid.
Disbursement Channels:
PayNow (linked to NRIC), GovCash (for workers without bank accounts).
These regular payments improve cash flow management for workers handling fluctuating incomes.
2. Mandatory CPF Contributions by Platform Operators
In 2025, platform companies will have to make contributions to employees’ CPF accounts. This initiative will be phased in until full implementation by 2029. CPF contributions are split among:
Ordinary Account (housing), Special Account (retirement), MediSave (healthcare).
3. Maximum Annual Payout of $3267
For workers aged 60 and above or individuals with disabilities, the maximum WIS payout is $3267, offering increased support for those who face higher expenses or job limitations.
Eligibility Criteria for 3267 WIS Payment 2025
Individuals must fulfill the following requirements in order to be eligible for the 2025 enhanced WIS.
Basic Eligibility
Must be a Singapore Citizen. Aged 30 years or above (exceptions for persons with disabilities). Total annual income (including Net Trade Income) must not exceed $28,000. Worked for at least two months in 2024. Mandatory CPF and MediSave contributions completed
Exclusion Criteria
Property value exceeds $13,000 annually. Annual assessable income exceeds $70,000. Under 30 years old (except PWDs).
2025 WIS Payout Structure by Age Group
|Age Group
|Max Annual Payout
|Cash Component
|CPF Component
|30-34
|$1,700
|$300
|$1,400
|35-44
|$2,250
|$450
|$1,800
|45-54
|$2,850
|$600
|$2,250
|55-59
|$3,150
|$750
|$2,400
|60+ / PWD
|$3267
|$800
|$2,467
This dual-structured payout helps meet both short-term needs and long-term goals.
WIS Monthly Disbursement Schedule for 2025
|Income Month
|Payout Date
|January
|End of March 2025
|February
|End of April 2025
|March
|End of May 2025
|April
|End of June 2025
|May
|End of July 2025
|June
|End of August 2025
|July
|End of September 2025
|August
|End of October 2025
|September
|End of November 2025
|October
|End of December 2025
|November
|End of January 2026
|December
|End of February 2026
The growing role of platform workers in Singapore’s economy
Singapore’s gig economy has transformed the traditional employment landscape and provided flexibility and autonomy to thousands of workers. Taxi drivers, food delivery workers and freelancers have now become a significant part of the labour force. These roles, while often lacking traditional employment benefits, are now increasingly acknowledged through policies such as the WIS.
This inclusion is a progressive step towards recognising and supporting non-traditional workers, ensuring they are not left behind in Singapore’s economic and social progress. A key goal of the WIS scheme is to promote retirement savings through the Central Provident Fund (CPF).
A portion of the WIS payment is sent directly to the recipient’s CPF account, strengthening long-term financial security. For gig workers, whose CPF contributions are not consistent, this aspect of the WIS is particularly important. It not only helps to build a more stable retirement fund, but also encourages continued participation in the workforce under fair and regulated conditions.
MediSave Contributions Requirement
To qualify for WIS payouts, self-employed platform workers must make MediSave contributions. Minimum required amounts:
|Age Group
|Minimum MediSave Contribution
|30-34
|$240
|35-44
|$270
|45-49
|$300
|50+
|$315
Those earning over $6,000 Net Trade Income must contribute more. Contributions can be made in lump sum or GIRO instalments.
How to Qualify and Receive WIS Payment in 2025?
Declare Net Trade Income via the myTax Portal. Ensure CPF deductions by your platform operator. Make required MediSave contributions. Use CPF’s WIS Calculator to estimate eligibility and payout. Track monthly PayNow or GovCash disbursements.
How to Maximise your WIS benefits?
To maximise your WIS benefits:
Track income & expenses monthly to stay on budget. For retirement, housing, and medical expenses, use CPF funds. Create an emergency fund that will last you three to six months. Explore supplemental insurance plans beyond MediSave for full protection.
Conclusion:
The enhanced Workfare Income Supplement (WIS) for 2025 is a game-changer for Singapore’s platform workers, offering robust financial support, predictable income, and stronger CPF savings. By integrating platform gig workers into Singapore’s social safety net, the government is reinforcing its commitment to inclusive economic progress.
To make the most of the WIS scheme, workers should stay informed, track their CPF and MediSave contributions, and follow monthly payout schedules.
FAQ’s: $3267 WIS Payment in Singapore 2025
Do I need a bank account to receive WIS?
Not necessarily. You can receive payments through GovCash if you do not have a PayNow-linked bank account.
Am I eligible if I’m a part-time freelancer?
Yes, as long as your Net Trade Income, age, and CPF/MediSave contributions meet the requirements.
Can I still receive WIS if I own property?
Yes, provided your property’s annual value does not exceed $13,000 as of 31 December 2024.
Is the WIS taxable income?
No, WIS payments are not taxable.