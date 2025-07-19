Capital One $190 Million Data Breach Settlement 2025 – Check Eligibility, Payment Date and Amount

Capital One $190 Million Data Breach Settlement 2025: One of the biggest cybersecurity events in American banking history is still the Capital One data leak in 2019. More than 100 million people’s private information was compromised, including their names, addresses, credit ratings, and even Social Security numbers. Capital One was the subject of many lawsuits after the scandal, which eventually resulted in a substantial class action settlement. At last, qualifying claims are starting to get paid.

Capital One $190 Million Data Breach Settlement 2025 – Overview

The data of around 106 million clients in the United States and Canada was compromised after a hacker obtained unauthorized access to Capital One’s systems, the company said in July 2019. Among the sensitive personal data compromised was

Names and contact information

Scores for credit

Numbers for bank accounts

Social Security numbers

History of transactions

The attacker, a former employee of Amazon Web Services (AWS), gained access to Capital One’s cloud-hosted database by taking advantage of a firewall that was improperly set. People who were only applying for credit products and never even had an account with Capital One were impacted, making the hack more heinous.

Details of the Class Action and Legal Repercussions

In the short time after the breach was made open, Capital One was the target of numerous class action claims. Citing the bank’s inability to put in place appropriate security measures in spite of known weaknesses in its infrastructure, the plaintiffs charged the bank with negligence. Following protracted talks, Capital One consented to a $190 million settlement after the court combined these cases. The bank admitted that the deal will assist in ending the conflict and paying impacted parties, notwithstanding its denial of misconduct.

Who Can Receive Compensation?

To be qualified for an installment, you must meet the following prerequisites:

Between 2005 and 2019, you applied for a Capital One credit card while residing in the United States.

According to public records or Capital One’s notice, your information was compromised in the hack.

By the deadline, you filed a legitimate claim.

You can qualify for a set monetary award even if you were not financially harmed. Higher compensation may be available to those who had to pay out-of-pocket, dealt with identity theft, or spent time resolving breach-related concerns.

What is the amount of the payout?

There are two primary payment types:

Constant Payments: Many members of the class will get a lump sum payment, usually in the range of $100 to $300, without having to provide evidence of their losses.

Compensation for Losses: Those who can give confirmation of monetary misfortune, extortion, or identity theft specifically related to the occurrence may be qualified for up to $25,000.

How to Get Your Money Back

In the event that you were notified, do these actions: