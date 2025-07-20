$1702 Stimulus Check Coming In August 2025: Check Eligibility, Payment Dates & IRS Claim Process Explained

$1702 Stimulus Check Coming In August 2025: The U.S. government is benefitting the citizens by providing lots of stimulus checks. To provide financial assistance, the government has announced a one-time stimulus payment of $1,702 to the eligible individuals. This is a direct payment given to the individuals in order to alleviate the financial strain on low-income families. It applies to retirees, Americans with low and middle incomes, and other eligible groups.

To curb inflation and uncertainties, the U.S. government has initiated this stimulus check. This payment is a direct payment, unlike the recurring payments issued during the COVID-19 pandemic. The IRS will handle the distribution of this $1,702 stimulus check by working alongside other federal agencies to ensure it reaches those in need.

As part of the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program, hundreds of thousands of Alaskans will get $1,702 stimulus-style payments in the days ahead. According to the official PFD Division,. Applications that meet the requirements by August 13 will be eligible for a second payment round on August 21.

$1702 Stimulus Check:

This stimulus check is a direct initiative provided by the IRS designed to provide financial assistance to eligible Americans based on specific income criteria.

This payment is meant for Social Security benefits recipients along with veterans and qualified taxpayers.

benefits recipients along with veterans and qualified taxpayers. The main motive behind giving this payment is to reduce the financial burdens resulting from economic challenges and rising inflation.

and rising inflation. This initiative is not a part of a regular federal program but a one-time relief measure.

program but a one-time relief measure. Under this stimulus payment, the beneficiaries are those with fixed or low incomes, including Social Security beneficiaries and veterans.

This is managed by the IRS along with other federal agencies to ensure effective distribution.

Eligibility Requirement For 1702 Stimulus Check

There are some specific criteria that make you eligible to get the stimulus check.

The individuals with low and middle incomes are eligible if they come under the given threshold limit.

are eligible if they come under the given threshold limit. The individuals who are retirees and veteran dependents receiving VA benefits or military pensions are already getting the benefits under SSI, SSDI, and standard Social Security and are also eligible to get this benefit.

are already getting the benefits and standard Social Security and are also eligible to get this benefit. To get this benefit, the taxpayers have to file the 2024 return .

. Depending on how many dependents they have, families with dependents are eligible for additional benefits.

The individuals must have their residency and should have their valid SSN number with them. The taxpayers must possess their taxpayer identification number with them.

Application Timeline and Payment Schedule

Applicants who filed between January 1 and March 31, 2025, and are listed as “Eligible-Not Paid” by August 13 will receive their payments on August 21, 2025.

Milestone Key Date Details Application Start January 1, 2025 Online and paper forms accepted Submission Deadline March 31, 2025 Last day to apply Postmark Deadline April 1, 2025 Final valid mail-in date Eligibility Status Finalized August 13, 2025 Must be marked as “Eligible-Not Paid” Payment Distribution Date August 21, 2025 Direct deposits and checks sent

Direct deposit recipients typically receive payments immediately. Mailed checks may take a few days, depending on postal delays.

Benefits: How Much Should the Income Threshold Be?

The IRS has not yet released the official income limits for 2025, but there is an anticipation regarding the income threshold based on previous stimulus payments.

The claimants who are single filers, their income threshold must be up to $75,000 .

. The claimants who are married and filing the tax jointly, their income threshold must be up to $150,000 .

. If the head of household is opting for the stimulus check, then their income threshold should be up to $112,500.

Those taxpayers who are earning above these thresholds may receive a lower payment or may not qualify at all.

How to Claim the $1,702 Stimulus Check

Follow these steps to ensure you receive your stimulus payment.

Step-by-Step Claim Procedure:

Verify Eligibility : Ensure your income falls within the eligible range and that you meet other criteria.

: Ensure your income falls within the eligible range and that you meet other criteria. File Your 2024 Tax Return : Filing taxes is essential—even if you have no taxable income.

: Filing taxes is essential—even if you have no taxable income. Update Direct Deposit Info : Log in to your IRS account and update your bank details.

: Log in to your IRS account and update your bank details. Track Your Payment : Use the IRS’s officia l “Get My Payment” tool once it’s activated.

: Use the IRS’s officia tool once it’s activated. Ensure Correct Mailing Address : If you’re opting for a paper check, confirm that the IRS has your accurate address .

: If you’re opting for a paper check, confirm that the . Offline Application : Visit your nearest IRS office with your valid ID, tax forms, and proof of income for assistance.

: Visit your nearest tax forms, and proof of income for assistance. Mailing Application: If applying via post, print and complete the application form and send it with required documents via certified mail.

When Will the Claimants Receive the Payment?

It has not been declared yet by the IRS, but the applicants are speculating about getting the payment in different phases. The individuals are expecting the payments to be done via direct deposits at first and then by checks.

The phases are divided into three segments.

The individuals will get the payment early in 2025 in the first phase of distribution by direct deposits into their registered or mentioned bank accounts.

in the first phase of distribution by direct deposits into their registered or mentioned bank accounts. Then in t he 2nd phase, the individuals who haven’t given their bank details will get the payment through checks mailed to them.

who haven’t given their bank details will get the payment through checks mailed to them. Then in t he third phase, which is almost last, the remaining individuals will receive the payment via prepaid debit cards.

the remaining individuals will receive the payment via prepaid debit cards. It is requested to maintain the updated banking and contact details with the IRS for receiving the amount without any delay.

Procedure to claim the benefit:

First check the eligibility before applying for the stimulus check. If you want the payment to be deposited in your account, then follow certain steps.

Tax filing is of the utmost importance. So, submit your tax return for 2024 before the deadline.

Then be cautious about IRS announcements and federal updates to confirm your eligibility.

updates to confirm your eligibility. Update yourself as in if you have changed your bank account, update your direct deposit information with the IRS to prevent delays in payment.

Then know more about your stimulus check or track it using the “Get My Payment” tool prescribed by the IRS.

If you want to be paid through paper checks, then make sure your mailing address is accurate and up to date with the IRS.

If you haven’t received your payment yet after qualifying for all the criteria, then reach out to the IRS or SSA for help.

To make a claim, you have to visit the official website of the IRS and log in to your existing account. Then fill out the form correctly by attaching the required documents.

to your existing account. Then fill out the form correctly by attaching the required documents. Then download the saved application form if you want to mail the form. Complete the form and send it to the IRS office with the necessary documents. Use certified mail for tracking and confirmation.

If you want to apply offline, then visit a nearby IRS office for help with your application. Take all the required necessary documents like a valid ID, proof of income, and tax documents.

The applicants who have already been getting the other social security benefits, like SSDI, SSI, or VA benefits, will also get the stimulus payment through the same method they use for their monthly benefits. Most beneficiaries do not need to take any additional steps.

