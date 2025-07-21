$1500 CRA Housing Benefit 2025: Who’s Eligible, How to Apply & Payment Dates in Canada

$1500 CRA Housing Benefit 2025: As rent prices hit record highs across Canada, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has introduced a $1,500 one-time housing benefit to support low- and moderate-income renters. This new financial relief measure is part of the federal government’s effort to address the growing housing affordability crisis in urban and rural communities alike.

If you rent your primary residence and your income meets specific thresholds, you could receive $1,500 directly from the CRA—no strings attached. $1500 CRA Housing Benefit opens on July 15, 2025 and deadline is expected to be announced by August 2025 CRA site for official updates.

Why the $1,500 CRA Housing Benefit

Rental prices in Canada continue to outpace wage growth. According to recent data from Rentals.ca (June 2025), the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto exceeds $2,400, while cities like Vancouver, Ottawa, and Halifax also report consistent price increases. Many households are now spending over 30% of their income on rent, crossing the affordability danger zone.

This $1,500 CRA benefit is intended to:

Provide immediate rent relief

Support renters most affected by inflation and housing shortages

shortages Complement the federal government’s National Housing Strategy

Who Is Eligible for the CRA $1,500 Rent Relief Payment in 2025?

To receive this tax-free payment, applicants must meet all the following conditions:

Requirement Details Residency Must be a Canadian resident Rental Status Must have paid rent for your primary residence in the eligible year Income Threshold Must fall under low to moderate income levels (exact amounts TBA) Proof of Rent Not required upfront, but CRA may request documentation

How to Apply for the $1500 CRA Housing Benefit 2025

You can apply quickly online through your CRA My Account. Follow these steps:

Visit CRA My Account

My Account Log in using your credentials (GCKey, Sign-In Partner, or CRA user ID)

Navigate to the “CRA Housing Benefit” section

to the “CRA Housing Benefit” section Fill out the application form

Upload documents if prompted

if prompted Submit and track your status

How and When Will You Get the $1,500 Payment?

Payment Detail Information Amount $1,500 (one-time, tax-free) Payment Method Direct deposit or mailed cheque Processing Time After approval, funds may be deposited in 2–5 days Deadline to Apply TBA (Check CRA website regularly)

Documents You May Need (If CRA Requests Proof)

Although you won’t need to submit these with your application, you may be asked for them later:

Rent receipts

Lease or rental agreement

Utility bills showing your name and address

Bank statements showing rent payments

How the $1500 CRA Housing Benefit Fits into the National Housing Strategy

The federal government is facing growing pressure to tackle Canada’s housing affordability crisis. This new benefit is part of a multi-layered housing strategy, which includes:

Expanding affordable housing development

Increasing the GST rebate on new rental construction

on new rental construction Offering low-interest loans to non-profit housing developers

to non-profit housing developers Collaborating with provinces on rent supplements and housing allowances

CRA $1,500 Housing Benefit: Highlights

The benefit may be extended or converted to a recurring payment if inflation persists into 2026. Provinces like British Columbia and Quebec may offer additional top-ups to this benefit. Advocacy groups are calling for automatic enrollment for low-income renters to reduce administrative barriers.

CRA $1,500 Housing Benefit 2025

Who qualifies for the $1,500 CRA housing benefit?

Anyone who:

Is a Canadian resident

Paid rent for their primary residence

Falls within low-to-moderate income limits (to be confirmed)

FAQs about $1500 CRA Housing Benefit 2025