$1395 GIS Boost in July 2025: Who Qualifies and How to Claim GIS Boost?

$1395 GIS Boost in July 2025: The monthly payments for low-income people in Canada are increasing by one person by the government of Canada from July 2025. Such an increment in the consumer price index will affect most of the government welfare programs, including the guaranteed income supplement (GIS).

Currently seniors are getting a maximum benefit of $1,097 per month, but according to the new consumer price index increment for July, seniors can receive a maximum payoutof $1,395. You can also claim the additional payout of GIS, which is the additional payment from the regular benefits of OAS or CPP.

You can read this article carefully to understand the new payment rates for GIS beneficiaries in Canada, including the new revised eligibility criteria, the procedure to get the GIS boost for seniors in 2025, the date of releasing the July 2025 GIS payment, and the maximum payout, which can receive a call to your condition.

$1395 GIS Boost in July 2025

The guaranteed income supplement benefit is a special program in Canada that is prepared for seniors who are earning a very low income, which is affecting daily life activities of the applicant.

The Canada GIS payment boost is calculated according to the income condition of the applicant, where the government checks the annual earnings of the family to release the full benefits. Ifyou exceed the income criteria, your benefits will also be deducted automatically.

New GIS boost for seniors 2025

The boost in the payment of social welfare programs in the country is based on the cost of living increment. The government calculates inflation according to monthly data of the consumer price index. The authority recently updated the July data for inflation, where they are reporting a one percent hike in the prices of items.

The 1% increment could look like a normal or very little increment, but it is very challenging for low-income people. For example, an item that is currently available in the market for $1000 will now be available for $1010. Users will now have to pay $10 extra to purchase the same item. So, by seeing this increment in CPI for July, the government has increased the regular benefits for social welfare programs in the country, including GIS. By seeing this Guaranteed Income Supplement new increment, seniors can receive up to $1,395 per month.

GIS rates for July to September 2025

The distribution of guaranteed income supplement payments is made by the Canada Revenue Agency. The agency is managing accounts of beneficiaries and releasing the payments on scheduled dates. The payment rates for GIS are decided quarterly by the authority, and currently beneficiaries are getting the payments for the quarter of July to September 2025. Currently the maximum payment for the quarter is $1,097.75 per month. This payment is decided for those individuals who are earning less than $22,272 in a financial year.

However, if seniors who are living with their common-law partner and one of the partners is getting monthly benefits from OAS, then they can get a maximum payout of $660.78 per month. But if both partners are not getting benefits from OAS, then they can get the maximum payment accordingly.

Your Situation Maximum Monthly Payment Amount Your Annual Income Must Be Less Than (Combined for Couples) I am single, divorced, or widowed $1,097.75 $22,272 I have a spouse/common-law partner who receives the full OAS pension $660.78 $29,424 Your Annual Income Must Be Less Than (Combined for couples). $1,097.75 $53,376 I have a spouse/common-law partner who does not receive an OAS pension or allowance. $660.78 $41,184

July 2025 GIS Payment Update: Who Qualifies for the $1,395 Supplement?

The benefits for guaranteed income supplement payments are provided to those beneficiaries who have been living in Canada for more than 40 years and are over 60. You can check the breakdown of eligibility criteria in this section, and after that, you can apply for the Canada GIS program accordingly.

Residency: Applicants should live in the country for more than 20 years after the age of 18 to be eligible for receiving the monthly benefits of the guaranteed income supplement program.

Age criteria: Retirement age in Canada is 65 years, but you can start your benefits for guaranteed income supplement payment after the age of 60, according to your income condition. Non-senior citizens will not be able to apply for the additional benefits of the guaranteed income supplement until they meet the age criteria.

Income criteria: Income limits are very important, as guaranteed income supplement is only designed for low-income people who are earning very little income. You can check the income criteria in the above table of the payments, where you should earn less than the decided income line; however, if you are earning more than the income criteria, then you can also apply for the program but will get a reduced benefit.