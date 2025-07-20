$12.5M Cash App Lawsuit Settlement 2025, Who Can Get Paid? File a Claim Before Deadline

$12.5M Cash App Lawsuit Settlement 2025: Affected Americans are likely to receive the Cash App Class Action Settlement payment from the cash app company in the country as the company failed to prevent the data security of their users. Most of the Americans are eligible to get the payment as $12.5M Cash App Settlement 2025 according to the court order in 2025.

The court has order to deposit the fund of $15,000,000.00 to the Cash App Lawsuit Settlement administrator US. This amount will be used to refund to all the affected people in this data breach case by the company. If you also were also using the cash app company for online transaction and other purpose then you can also be a Part of beneficiaries.

You can check the Cash App payout eligibility July 2025 for $12.5M Cash App lawsuit settlement 2025 in this article where we will share with you the step by step guidelines to receive the payment, Cash App lawsuit payment 2025 latest updates , an expected amount which can you Receive in this Cash App Class Action Settlement 2025.

$12.5M Cash App Lawsuit Settlement 2025

Cash app and its Parent company block Inc are accused to use the data of users for unusual transactions. There are many complaints from users about unwanted transaction or automatic transaction without their permission from the cash app in 2021.

Due to lake of security features in the server of the company, there are many users who face unauthentic login in their dashboard for unverified payments between 23 August 2018 to 20 August 2024. To all these users who made any transaction or use the app in this timeline can claim the settlement amount from the company in this program.

15 million USD need to be deposit

The Court has ordered to deposit of fund of 15 million USD to the settlement admission US who will manage the Settlement amount to all the affected Americans in this duration. This amount will be broken down in multiple payments including $12.5 Million Spam Referral Text Settlement (Washington State).

The company found to break the state rule to use referral and share program to promote the company without concern of the user. It was waiting the state consumer law which are designed to protect the security and rights of the users. So the company will need to pay penalty of 12.5 million USD to the state of Washington.

Cash App to Pay $12.5 Million in 2025 Lawsuit Settlement

The case of cash app lawsuit settlement is currently being heard in the court. The case is in its final step to complete where the company is currently negotiating with government agencies to reduce the settlement fund. However the settlement amount will be provided to each individual according to their potential loss.

For example if any beneficiary is not first any physical or economical damage in this case then they will get reduce benefit but beneficiaries who faced wrong transaction and unauthentic payouts Will get all the transaction amount along with a maximum settlement benefit of $2,500.

But the settlement benefit will automatically decrease as much the beneficiaries apply in the program. There is a limited fund and the company have to use the fund to pay settlement to all the applicants, so there are low applicants then all the beneficiaries will receive high payment, but if the company received maximum applications then by benefits per individual automatically reduce.

Claims Estimated Payout/Person 100,000 claims $125–$147 200,000 claims $88–$110 500,000 claims $50 or less

Cash App payout eligibility July 2025

You need to check the certain criteria to receive the benefit of cash app lawsuit settlement . The following points will help you to understand the eligibility condition and other criteria to be a part of the settlement distribution.

Residency: The Settlement administration US is only responsible to provide the benefits of its consumer rights to their citizens. So all the American who are a permanent citizen of America and living in any of the states can participate in this settlement.

User criteria: You should use the Cash App between 23 August 2018 to 20 August 2024. In this duration you may make any transaction in the company, can open a bank account in the company, can download the mobile application or any other service of the company.

Potential loss: However the settlement program is inviting all the affected peoples who were at least user of the company or had account in the company but if you face any financial or identical loss in this data leak case then you will get maximum pay outs from the authority to bear your loss.

Apply before deadline: The company sent notification to all the affected people on their email id to claim the benefit before the deadline as now beneficiaries are not able to claim such settlement.